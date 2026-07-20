Tata Group's Trent Ltd to open 100 Westside stores annually
Business
Tata Group's Trent Ltd. is stepping up its game, planning to open 100 new Westside stores annually, up from 10 to 15 stores per year.
With 300 stores already across India selling trendy clothes, beauty products, and home decor, CEO Shailina Parti says the focus will be on expanding into Northeastern states and big cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Westside sets aside ₹2500cr for expansion
To pull in impulsive shoppers, Westside is revamping store layouts and rolling out more fashion-forward products.
The company has set aside ₹2,500 crore (about $260 million) for retail expansion this year.
Plus, they're investing in advanced AI tools so designers can create hundreds of new styles each week (up from just 50), aiming to cut production times for hot items down to a month.