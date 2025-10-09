Tata Investment Corporation's stock soars ahead of 10-for-1 split
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) is splitting each ₹10 share into 10 shares of ₹1, making it easier for more people to invest.
The record date is October 14, so if you want in, make sure your demat details are updated by October 9.
Retail investors get a better shot at owning TICL
With shares becoming more affordable and liquid, retail investors get a better shot at owning a piece of TICL.
The buzz around the split—plus Tata Capital's big IPO this week—sent TICL shares soaring nearly 35% since late September.
Even after a correction, the stock is still up about 37% over the past month.
TICL aims to boost accessibility, ride positive market vibes
The company wants to boost accessibility and ride the wave of positive market vibes from Tata Capital's large IPO.
Analysts note that both events have contributed to recent market activity and investor interest.