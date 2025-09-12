Tata launches Nifty Next 50 index fund: Should you invest
Tata Asset Management just rolled out the Tata Nifty Next 50 Index Fund—a fresh, passive investment option that tracks the Nifty Next 50 Total Return Index (TRI).
The fund is open for its New Fund Offer (NFO) from September 12 to 26, 2025, and invests in companies ranked 51-100 by free-float market capitalisation—essentially, firms with room to grow.
Fund offers exposure to large-cap firms ranked 51-100
This fund focuses on up-and-coming large-cap companies that could break into the Nifty 50.
You get exposure to a mix of sectors like power, healthcare, FMCG, real estate, and specialty chemicals.
Over the past decade, the Nifty Next 50 TRI has averaged a solid 15.94% annual return—outperforming even the classic Nifty 50 TRI's 14.09%.
How to invest in this fund
You can get started with ₹5,000 (no entry load), but there's a small exit fee of 0.25% if you cash out within 15 days.
If you're into passive investing and want more growth potential and variety than just sticking to top-50 stocks, this fund might be worth a look.