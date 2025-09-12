Tata launches Nifty Next 50 index fund: Should you invest

This fund focuses on up-and-coming large-cap companies that could break into the Nifty 50. You get exposure to a mix of sectors like power, healthcare, FMCG, real estate, and specialty chemicals. Over the past decade, the Nifty Next 50 TRI has averaged a solid 15.94% annual return—outperforming even the classic Nifty 50 TRI's 14.09%.

How to invest in this fund

You can get started with ₹5,000 (no entry load), but there's a small exit fee of 0.25% if you cash out within 15 days.

If you're into passive investing and want more growth potential and variety than just sticking to top-50 stocks, this fund might be worth a look.