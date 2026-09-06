How Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles benefits from €3.8B Iveco acquisition

Post-acquisition, TMCV is expected to deliver around 5.90 lakh commercial vehicles a year.

The combined revenue of the two companies will exceed €21 billion (around ₹2,28,000+ crore), which will change Tata's revenue distribution across Europe (46%), India (32%), and other emerging markets.

This geographical diversification would protect the business from sharp cyclical downturns in India's domestic commercial vehicle market, while providing immediate access to Iveco's advanced FPT powertrain technology for zero-emission mobility.