Tata Motors aims 40% India commercial vehicle market by FY28
Tata Motors's commercial vehicle (CV) shares shot up nearly 5% to ₹419.50 on Wednesday, right after the company shared its ambitious roadmap at Investor Day.
They're aiming for a massive 40% market share in India by FY28, along with steady double-digit profits and a strong return on capital: basically, they're going big and confident.
Tata Motors expects Iveco acquisition completion
The company plans to keep investing 2% to 4% of its revenue into CVs, showing it's serious about growth.
Plus, Tata Motors expects to wrap up its Iveco acquisition by the second quarter, which could make it the world's fourth-largest player in this space.
Analysts are mostly upbeat: CLSA says "outperform" with a target price of ₹527 thanks to new launches; HSBC gives a "buy" at ₹490 citing solid demand; Nomura is more cautious but highlights that market share and margins will be key.