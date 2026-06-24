Tata Motors aims 40% India commercial vehicle market by FY28

Tata Motors expects Iveco acquisition completion

The company plans to keep investing 2% to 4% of its revenue into CVs, showing it's serious about growth.

Plus, Tata Motors expects to wrap up its Iveco acquisition by the second quarter, which could make it the world's fourth-largest player in this space.

Analysts are mostly upbeat: CLSA says "outperform" with a target price of ₹527 thanks to new launches; HSBC gives a "buy" at ₹490 citing solid demand; Nomura is more cautious but highlights that market share and margins will be key.