Tata Motors buys nearly 90% of Iveco, plans India assembly

This move is all about combining strengths: Tata gets access to new tech and products, while Iveco can reach more customers in India.

Together, they're aiming for over €22 billion in yearly revenue and plan to roll out around 600,000 vehicles each year.

Leadership is changing too: Chandrasekaran will chair the board at Iveco, with other Tata executives joining him.

Meanwhile, Tata is working on taking Iveco private, but the company will still call Turin home.