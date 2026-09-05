Tata Motors offers €14.10 a share in €3.82bn Iveco buyout

The move has solid backing from Exor (Iveco's top shareholder) and received a unanimous thumbs-up from Iveco's board.

Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Girish Wagh called it a smart step to boost its global game and invest in new technology.

Financing is already arranged with Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. and MUFG Bank, Ltd. and shareholders will vote on the deal in October.