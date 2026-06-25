Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis near manufacturing partnership

Tata Stellantis jointly own Ranjangaon factory

The partnership extends a relationship that started in 2006-07, with both companies now already jointly own the Ranjangaon factory, where Tata Nexon, Altroz, and Compass roll out.

Tata is also gearing up for its Avinya luxury EV series (now launching in 2027), using a platform developed with Jaguar Land Rover's partner Chery.

Despite the tech switch-up, Tata will handle design and production itself, hoping this collaboration speeds up its entry into the luxury EV scene.