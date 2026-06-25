Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis near manufacturing partnership
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Stellantis are about to seal a partnership that will boost vehicle production in India and beyond.
This move builds on their earlier agreement from February 2026, aiming to share manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain resources.
TMPV's managing director Shailesh Chandra confirmed the progress at Investor Day on June 23.
Tata Stellantis jointly own Ranjangaon factory
The partnership extends a relationship that started in 2006-07, with both companies now already jointly own the Ranjangaon factory, where Tata Nexon, Altroz, and Compass roll out.
Tata is also gearing up for its Avinya luxury EV series (now launching in 2027), using a platform developed with Jaguar Land Rover's partner Chery.
Despite the tech switch-up, Tata will handle design and production itself, hoping this collaboration speeds up its entry into the luxury EV scene.