Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Q1 FY27 profit down 80.3%
Business
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd just saw its profits drop big time, down 80.3% compared to last year, landing at ₹775 crore for the first quarter of FY27.
Even though its revenue actually grew by 9.3%, rising costs hit hard and ate into its earnings.
Tata Motors sticks to investment plans
On the bright side, Tata's passenger vehicles in India did really well, with revenue up nearly 65% and EV sales more than doubling.
But things were not so great for Jaguar Land Rover overseas, where revenue fell almost 10%.
Despite these ups and downs, Tata Motors says it is sticking to plans for long-term growth by investing in new tech and products, even if times are tough right now.