Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles targets ₹6L/cr revenue by FY31 Business Jun 23, 2026

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) is going all-in for growth, aiming to cross ₹6 lakh crore in revenue by FY31.

It is planning to boost yearly car production from nine lakh to 13 lakh units within the next few years, and it is betting big on electric and CNG vehicles.

By 2031, TMPV wants over 30% of its cars to be electric and will expand its EV lineup from six models today to 10.