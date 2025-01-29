What's the story

Tata Motors has reported a massive 22% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY25.

The company's net profit stood at ₹5,451 crore, missing analysts' estimates. The downturn is attributed to weaker margins and slowdown in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales.

This decline was despite an overall increase in sales resulting in a slight revenue rise of 2.7% year-on-year to ₹1,13,575 crore.