Tata Motors Q4 net profit rises 34% to ₹1,793cr
Business
Tata Motors just reported a strong fourth quarter, with net profit rising 34% to ₹1,793 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also saw a solid boost, up nearly 20% at ₹26,098 crore, so things are definitely looking up for the company.
Tata Motors board proposes ₹4 dividend
On its own, Tata Motors broke records: revenue climbed 22% to ₹24,500 crore and EBITDA jumped 35% to ₹3,400 crore.
To celebrate the good numbers, the board has proposed a ₹4 per share dividend for fiscal 2026 (pending shareholder approval).
Tata Motors annual PAT drops 23%
For fiscal 2026 overall, standalone revenue grew 11%, but profit after tax dipped by 23% thanks to some one-off costs.
Still, free cash flow surged to ₹9,200 crore and net cash hit ₹7,500 crore, showing Tata Motors is keeping its finances healthy.