Tata Motors rethinks ₹3000cr FY27 investment amid West Asia crisis
Tata Motors is rethinking its investment plans thanks to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has pushed up costs and made markets a bit shaky.
They're still aiming to spend ₹3,000 crore in FY27, but might shift some timelines.
Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer, shared that the team is watching economic trends closely so they can stay flexible.
India's commercial vehicle growth expected FY27
India's commercial vehicle market should see modest growth in FY27, though possible hikes in diesel prices and unpredictable weather could slow things down.
Export markets in West Asia and North Africa have taken a hit from the conflict but are expected to bounce back once things settle, especially with the requirement for infrastructure.
To keep steady, Tata Motors is cutting costs and pooling resources wherever possible.