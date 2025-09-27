Tata Motors split into 2 companies on October 1

If you own Tata Motors shares, you'll get an equal number of shares in the new commercial vehicle company—no change to your stake, just double the action. The official accounting date is July 1, 2025, and more details about separate stock listings are coming soon.

Why is this split important?

After the split, each company gets to focus on what it does best: one on cars (including EVs and JLR), the other on commercial vehicles.

This should make things clearer for investors—and hopefully lead to smarter growth.

For context, Tata Motors's stock was trading at ₹672.9 as of September 26, down over 30% in a year—a sign that change might be overdue.