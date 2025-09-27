AI's job impact is worrying Walmart's CEO

Walmart's AI strategy

Walmart, with its 2.1 million employees worldwide, plans to keep its workforce steady for the next three years but knows some roles will be automated away.

Others—like customer service and stocking—will get new AI tools to help out.

The company's also creating fresh jobs like "agent builders," who design these AI solutions.

Daniel Danker has been tapped to lead Walmart's push into using AI for everything from customer chats to supply chain management—all while keeping real human interaction a priority in stores.