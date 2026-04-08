Tata Motors shares up 11% today: Here we decode why
What's the story
Shares of Tata Motors and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) surged as much as 11% and 7.5% respectively, today. The spike came after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, contingent on the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is responsible for transporting one-fifth of global oil flows.
Market response
A look at stock prices
In today's trading session, Tata Motors Limited's shares jumped 11% to hit a day's high of ₹439 on the NSE. TMPV's shares also rose by 7.8% to ₹332. Other commercial vehicle manufacturers like Ashok Leyland also witnessed a major jump in their share prices with an increase of 12% to ₹171 on Dalal Street.
Economic implications
Ceasefire could lead to fall in crude oil prices
The ceasefire is significant as it could lead to a fall in crude oil prices, directly reducing fuel costs for fleet operators. This would improve their operating economics and profitability. Lower diesel prices shall also bring down overall logistics costs, supporting the freight movement and industrial activity. As utilization improves and confidence returns, transporters are more likely to expand/replace their fleets, driving demand for new commercial vehicles and creating a favorable outlook for the segment.
Sales performance
Sales numbers for March 2026
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles clocked a strong performance for March 2026, with total sales rising 29% year-on-year to 66,971 units. Local passenger vehicle sales stood at 66,192 units, marking a 28% increase from last year. International PV sales more than tripled to 779 units from March 2025. Meanwhile, Tata Motors' total commercial vehicle sales also saw a significant jump of 17% year-on-year in March, with domestic CV sales rising by an impressive 18%.