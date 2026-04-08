Tata Motors shares up 11% today: Here we decode why

Shares of Tata Motors and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) surged as much as 11% and 7.5% respectively, today. The spike came after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran , contingent on the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is responsible for transporting one-fifth of global oil flows.

Market response A look at stock prices In today's trading session, Tata Motors Limited's shares jumped 11% to hit a day's high of ₹439 on the NSE. TMPV's shares also rose by 7.8% to ₹332. Other commercial vehicle manufacturers like Ashok Leyland also witnessed a major jump in their share prices with an increase of 12% to ₹171 on Dalal Street.

Economic implications Ceasefire could lead to fall in crude oil prices The ceasefire is significant as it could lead to a fall in crude oil prices, directly reducing fuel costs for fleet operators. This would improve their operating economics and profitability. Lower diesel prices shall also bring down overall logistics costs, supporting the freight movement and industrial activity. As utilization improves and confidence returns, transporters are more likely to expand/replace their fleets, driving demand for new commercial vehicles and creating a favorable outlook for the segment.

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