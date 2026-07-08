Tata Motors to invest ₹40,000cr in India

Profit projection

Projected combined profit from passenger vehicle and JLR

The combined profit from the passenger vehicle business and JLR is expected to exceed $5 billion. When combined with the commercial vehicle business, which has a revenue target of $40 billion, Tata Group's overall automotive business is projected to reach $100 billion. Chandrasekaran also said that Tata Motors aims to retain its leadership position in the electric vehicle (EV) segment with a target of 40-45% market share. The company's current EV market share stands at around 42%.