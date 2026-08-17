Tata Motors warns margins will persist after Q1 FY27 plunge
Tata Motors says it's still feeling the squeeze in India's car market, with rising costs making profits harder to come by.
After an 80% plunge in net profit for Q1 FY27, dropping to ₹7.75 billion from last year's ₹39.24 billion, the company is warning that these margin pressures will stick around into the next quarter.
JLR faces stiff competition, warranty costs
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which accounts for about 80% of Tata Motors PV's revenue, had a rough quarter too, facing stiff competition and higher warranty costs.
Even with leadership changes, like Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran stepping down, the company says it's sticking to its investment plans and focusing on long-term growth.
As Shailesh Chandra put it, they're "We will remain fully focused on driving growth and create sustained value for our stakeholders." despite the bumps ahead.