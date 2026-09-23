Tata Mutual Fund launches Titanium Active Asset Allocator Fund
Business
Tata Mutual Fund just rolled out its Titanium Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund, designed to balance risk by mixing investments across equity, debt, commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, InvITs and IPOs.
It's open for sign-ups until October 7, but you'll need at least ₹10 lakh to get started.
Equity 35%-100% debt <=65% commodities 0%-30%
This fund is all about flexibility: its mix of equities (including REITs), debt, and commodity derivatives shifts with market trends.
Equity can make up 35% to 100% of the portfolio, while debt can go up to 65%, and commodity derivatives between 0% and 30%.
The strategy uses arbitrage and tactical moves (like jumping on IPOs) to aim for steady returns.
You can invest daily and withdraw weekly (with a small fee if you exit within a month).