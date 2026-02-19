Tata, OpenAI partner to build AI infrastructure for India

Tata Group and OpenAI are joining forces to build powerful AI infrastructure and create industry-specific solutions, both for India and the world. The partnership was announced at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday.

Data centers for heavy-duty AI work Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick things off by launching advanced, green-powered data centers designed for heavy-duty AI work.

They're starting with 100 megawatts of capacity, aiming to scale up to a massive 1 gigawatt.

Enterprise ChatGPT and Codex for TCS Thousands of Tata employees will soon get access to Enterprise ChatGPT to help boost productivity.

TCS will also use OpenAI's Codex for smarter software development, while both companies work together on custom AI tools for global industries.