Tata, OpenAI partner to build AI infrastructure for India
Tata Group and OpenAI are joining forces to build powerful AI infrastructure and create industry-specific solutions, both for India and the world.
The partnership was announced at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday.
Data centers for heavy-duty AI work
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick things off by launching advanced, green-powered data centers designed for heavy-duty AI work.
They're starting with 100 megawatts of capacity, aiming to scale up to a massive 1 gigawatt.
Enterprise ChatGPT and Codex for TCS
Thousands of Tata employees will soon get access to Enterprise ChatGPT to help boost productivity.
TCS will also use OpenAI's Codex for smarter software development, while both companies work together on custom AI tools for global industries.
Training 1 million young Indians in AI
OpenAI is expanding its AI skilling initiatives in India, with TCS as a multi-year partner.
The goal: train young people and NGOs in AI skills, aiming to positively impact at least one million young Indians.