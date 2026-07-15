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Home / News / Business News / Tata to invest $1B in shipbuilding in Kerala
Tata to invest $1B in shipbuilding in Kerala
Kerala government will approve the proposal within a month

Tata to invest $1B in shipbuilding in Kerala

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 15, 2026
01:12 pm
What's the story

The Tata Group has sought approval to invest $1 billion in shipbuilding in Kerala. The news was confirmed by the state's Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan, during an interview in Thiruvananthapuram. He said, "Tata is ready to invest on shipbuilding." The CM also revealed that the state government is likely to approve the proposal within a month and will provide land for this new venture.

Business expansion

New line of business for Tata Group

The proposed investment in shipbuilding will add a new line of business for the $180 billion Tata Group, which already has a diverse portfolio ranging from coffee and luxury cars to steel products and smartphones.

The move comes as part of India's efforts to rapidly scale up its shipbuilding capacity and play a bigger role in global maritime trade.

Strategic alignment

India's push for maritime trade

Tata's entry into the shipbuilding sector comes at a time when India is looking to enhance its capabilities in this area. The country has already agreed with South Korea, which has the world's second-largest shipbuilding industry after China, to strengthen cooperation in this sector.

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Maritime expansion

Kerala's plans for maritime value chain

Kerala is also looking to expand its maritime value chain by venturing into shipbuilding, repair, and other activities near major ports like Vizhinjam and Kochi.

This move is part of the state's broader strategy to tap into the growing global demand for shipbuilding services.

However, Satheesan did not provide specific details on the production capacity or timeline for this new venture.

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