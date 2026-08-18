Tata Play and Spotify launch 4-month free Premium Standard trial

If you're new to Spotify Premium, redeem your promo code through Tata Play's platforms and unlock all the perks, ad-free listening, offline downloads, unlimited skips, and access to over 100 million songs plus over 7 million podcast titles.

As Spotify puts it, this lets Tata Play users experience high-quality audio and a personalized listening experience, while Tata Play says the partnership makes their service even more engaging.