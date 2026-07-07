Tata Power aims ₹1L cr revenue, ₹10,000 cr profit 2030

Tata Power ₹25,000 cr yearly investment

To make it happen, Tata Power will invest around ₹25,000 crore every year for the next four years and boost its power capacity from more than 26 GW to 30 GW by 2030; currently 66% of its portfolio is clean and green energy.

They're also working on major hydro projects in Bhutan and plan to expand their electricity network to reach even more people (they already serve over 13 million customers).