Tata Power aims ₹1L cr revenue, ₹10,000 cr profit 2030
Tata Power is aiming high for 2030, with plans to hit ₹1 lakh crore in revenue and ₹10,000 crore in profit.
Announced at their annual meeting, Chairman N. Chandrasekaran highlighted a strong focus on renewables: think more rooftop solar panels, EV charging stations, and upgrades to power grids.
The company wants most of its future energy to be clean and green.
Tata Power ₹25,000 cr yearly investment
To make it happen, Tata Power will invest around ₹25,000 crore every year for the next four years and boost its power capacity from more than 26 GW to 30 GW by 2030; currently 66% of its portfolio is clean and green energy.
They're also working on major hydro projects in Bhutan and plan to expand their electricity network to reach even more people (they already serve over 13 million customers).