Tata Power board to review Q4, Mundra losses May 12 Business Apr 22, 2026

Tata Power is set to hold a board meeting on May 12, 2026, where it will go over its latest financial results and talk about whether shareholders can expect a dividend.

The big focus is on how the company did in the last quarter of the financial year, especially as profits are expected to take a hit from higher losses at its Mundra plant.

Still, there's some hope that growth in renewable energy could help balance things out.