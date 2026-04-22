Tata Power board to review Q4, Mundra losses May 12
Tata Power is set to hold a board meeting on May 12, 2026, where it will go over its latest financial results and talk about whether shareholders can expect a dividend.
The big focus is on how the company did in the last quarter of the financial year, especially as profits are expected to take a hit from higher losses at its Mundra plant.
Still, there's some hope that growth in renewable energy could help balance things out.
Kotak Institutional Equities sees 951.6cr profit
Analysts aren't too optimistic this time: Kotak Institutional Equities expects Tata Power's net profit to drop nearly 9% compared to last year, landing at around ₹951.6 crore.
JM Financial also sees sales and profits taking a dip, mainly because of extra costs tied to new renewable energy projects.
So while renewables are growing, those expansion expenses are putting pressure on short-term earnings.