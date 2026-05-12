Tata Power explores 220MW SMRs, aims DPR in 6 months

Profit rises to ₹1,415.52 cr

The projects are being developed with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), and state approvals are still in progress.

Even though Tata Power's total income dropped this quarter, the company also trimmed expenses sharply, including fuel costs, the company still managed an over 8% profit boost, hitting ₹1,415.52 crore.

Profits were helped by lower expenses.