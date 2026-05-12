Tata Power explores 220MW SMRs, aims DPR in 6 months
Business
Tata Power is exploring nuclear projects using 220-megawatt small modular reactors (SMRs).
The company is talking to three states for approvals on soil and water testing, aiming to wrap up its detailed project report in the next six months.
CEO Praveer Sinha shared these updates after the latest earnings call.
Profit rises to ₹1,415.52 cr
The projects are being developed with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), and state approvals are still in progress.
Even though Tata Power's total income dropped this quarter, the company also trimmed expenses sharply, including fuel costs, the company still managed an over 8% profit boost, hitting ₹1,415.52 crore.
Profits were helped by lower expenses.