Tata Power, NPCIL discuss 2 SMRs for compact clean energy

SMR reports expected in 6 months

Potential sites are being checked out in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha, with project reports expected in about six months.

This move is a big part of India's push to boost its nuclear power from 10 GW to 100 GW by 2047, contributing to India's 2070 net-zero emissions target and cut down on fossil fuels.

If SMRs work out, they could make clean energy more accessible (and maybe even a bit cooler) for everyone.