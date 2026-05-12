Tata Power, NPCIL discuss 2 SMRs for compact clean energy
Business
Tata Power is in discussions with NPCIL on two small modular reactors (SMRs), aiming for cleaner energy that fits into smaller spaces (think industrial parks instead of huge remote sites).
CEO Praveer Sinha says the team is focusing on getting all the technical and regulatory pieces in place.
SMR reports expected in 6 months
Potential sites are being checked out in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha, with project reports expected in about six months.
This move is a big part of India's push to boost its nuclear power from 10 GW to 100 GW by 2047, contributing to India's 2070 net-zero emissions target and cut down on fossil fuels.
If SMRs work out, they could make clean energy more accessible (and maybe even a bit cooler) for everyone.