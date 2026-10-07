Tata Power, Ocean Sun pilot membrane floating solar at Mulshi
Business
Tata Power is teaming up with Norway's Ocean Sun to try out a new kind of floating solar technology at the Mulshi Reservoir in Maharashtra.
Announced at the India-EFTA Prosperity Summit, this pilot will see if Ocean Sun's flexible membrane system can handle Indian conditions.
The goal? To help India ramp up its clean energy game while building stronger ties with Norway.
Solar panels float on hydro-elastic membrane
Instead of regular pontoons, solar panels will float on a thin, hydro-elastic membrane. This could make setup easier and boost efficiency thanks to natural cooling from the water.
Tata Power Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, said it's all about finding scalable, affordable ways to tap into India's huge floating solar potential (more than 102 GWp).