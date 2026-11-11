Tata Power Q2 PAT jumps 33% to 1,652cr
Tata Power just posted a 33% jump in profit after tax for Q2, hitting 1,652 crore rupees.
Revenue is up too, by 26%, reflecting strong operational performance and growth in various segments.
Tata Power renewables boost investor confidence
A big reason behind these numbers? Tata Power is doubling down on renewable energy, which is not only good for the planet but also boosting investor confidence.
With this focus, the company looks set for more steady growth ahead.