Tata Power Q4 profit up 8.3% YoY, revenue falls 13%
Business
Tata Power just shared its Q4 FY2026 results: profits grew 8.3% to ₹1,415.52 crore compared to last year, even though revenue dropped 13% to ₹14,900.20 crore.
The numbers came out after market hours today and cover the quarter ending March 31, 2026.
Final dividend ₹2.50 pending AGM approval
The company is looking to give shareholders a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY2026, pending approval at its July 7 AGM.
If you're a shareholder as of June 23, you'll be in line for the payout on or after July 10 if it gets the green light.