Tata's iPhone factory allegedly contaminated groundwater in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Tata Electronics, a key player in Apple's supply chain, is facing allegations of groundwater contamination. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has accused the company's Hosur plant, which manufactures iPhone back panels and other components, of discharging wastewater into a rainwater harvesting pond inside the facility, which overflowed into nearby agricultural lands. The board has warned that if Tata fails to provide a satisfactory explanation for its actions, it could face shutdown.
Investigation details
Farmers' complaints prompt state inspections
Farmers near the Tata plant have been complaining for months about the contamination of their land and open wells by factory wastewater. These complaints prompted five state inspections between December 2025 and May 2026, according to a regulatory notice reviewed by Reuters. The inspections found that Tata had discharged wastewater into a rainwater harvesting pond within its facility, which overflowed and contaminated groundwater in nearby agricultural lands.
Company stance
Independent analysis shows Tata in 'full compliance': Company
In response to the allegations, Tata Electronics said it had commissioned an independent analysis through an accredited laboratory. The study concluded that the company was "in full compliance with all regulatory norms." However, the TNPCB has warned Tata to explain why power to the unit should not be cut and the unit closed for its alleged breach of rules.
Supplier regulations
Apple has strict guidelines for suppliers
Apple has strict guidelines for its suppliers on wastewater management. Notably, this isn't the first time Tata's Hosur plant has faced issues. A fire at the facility in September 2024 temporarily halted iPhone component production. The incident adds to a string of challenges that have plagued Apple's India supply chain over the years.