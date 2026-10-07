Tata Sons AGM to decide Chandrasekaran's future amid trusts rift
Tata Sons is gearing up for a big AGM where N Chandrasekaran's future will be decided by a shareholder vote.
Even though he may have recently won a boardroom battle, the real test lies ahead, with Tata Trusts, which own most of the shares, facing their own internal disagreements that could sway the outcome.
Darius Khambata, Venu Srinivasan to exit
Some major trustee terms are about to expire, which could shake things up. Darius Khambata steps down from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in November, and Venu Srinivasan leaves Sir Ratan Tata Trust in December.
These two trusts together control more than half of Tata Sons. Plus, nine other Tata Group companies (with a 12.83% stake) will cast their votes independently this time, while ongoing regulatory reviews add another layer of uncertainty before the big day.