Tata Sons annual meeting scheduled August 18 may be delayed
Business
Tata Sons's big annual meeting set for August 18 could be put on hold because there aren't enough members present to meet the rules.
Their guidelines say at least five members need to attend, including a joint representative from both Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), but SRTT hasn't been able to convene a trustees' meeting and approve a joint representative with SDTT yet.
Maharashtra order blocks SRTT meetings
SRTT hasn't nominated a jointly representative from SRTT and SDTT because a Maharashtra charity commissioner's order in May is still blocking its trustee meetings.
This holdup means important stuff, like approving finances, declaring dividends, and deciding if N Chandrasekaran stays as director, might all have to wait.