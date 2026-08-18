Tata Sons annual meeting scheduled August 18 may be delayed

Tata Sons's big annual meeting set for August 18 could be put on hold because there aren't enough members present to meet the rules.

Their guidelines say at least five members need to attend, including a joint representative from both Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), but SRTT hasn't been able to convene a trustees' meeting and approve a joint representative with SDTT yet.