Tata Sons begins chairman search spotlighting 4 senior Tata leaders
Tata Sons is kicking off its search for a new chairman, since Natarajan Chandrasekaran's term wraps up in February 2027.
The spotlight is on seasoned Tata Group leaders, think T.V. Narendran (Tata Steel), Praveer Sinha (Tata Power), Shailesh Chandra (Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles), and R Mukundan (Tata Chemicals), all in the early list of possible successors.
Neville Tata and Maya Tata considered
The founding Tata family isn't out of the picture either: Noel Tata's son Neville and daughter Maya are also being considered, as reported by Mint.
Neville has made waves at Trent Ltd. while Maya brings experience from Tata Digital.
With the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust overseeing the process, there's a big focus on keeping things smooth and steady for the 158-year-old group.
Insiders and outsiders are both in the running.