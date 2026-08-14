Tata Sons begins chairman search spotlighting 4 senior Tata leaders

The founding Tata family isn't out of the picture either: Noel Tata's son Neville and daughter Maya are also being considered, as reported by Mint.

Neville has made waves at Trent Ltd. while Maya brings experience from Tata Digital.

With the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust overseeing the process, there's a big focus on keeping things smooth and steady for the 158-year-old group.

Insiders and outsiders are both in the running.