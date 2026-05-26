Tata Sons board meets amid Noel Tata's leadership dispute
Tata Sons is holding a board meeting today, but things are tense. The main issue? Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, is clashing over how the company is run, especially under Noel Tata's leadership.
Questions about control, transparency, and who gets a seat at the table have led to disagreements.
Mehli Mistry, a longtime friend of Ratan Tata, saw his tenure at Tata Trusts effectively end after his continuation as trustee came up for renewal, amid earlier disagreements over a Tata Sons board role, highlighting just how divided things are right now.
Unlisted firms lost ₹10,905 cr FY25
Tata Group's unlisted companies lost ₹10,905 crore in fiscal 2025, a huge setback that's making people wonder about big investments like Air India.
Governance changes (like whether Tata Sons stays unlisted) haven't been sorted out yet.
Even picking leaders (like deciding if N Chandrasekaran gets another term as chairman) is still up in the air because of these ongoing disputes.
After 18 months of delays and internal drama, today's meeting may focus on broader strategic concerns, including group investments.