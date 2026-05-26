Tata Sons board meets amid Noel Tata's leadership dispute Business May 26, 2026

Tata Sons is holding a board meeting today, but things are tense. The main issue? Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, is clashing over how the company is run, especially under Noel Tata's leadership.

Questions about control, transparency, and who gets a seat at the table have led to disagreements.

Mehli Mistry, a longtime friend of Ratan Tata, saw his tenure at Tata Trusts effectively end after his continuation as trustee came up for renewal, amid earlier disagreements over a Tata Sons board role, highlighting just how divided things are right now.