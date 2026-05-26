Tata Sons board meets at Bombay House over mounting losses

Tata Group losses may reach 29,000cr

Tata Group's unlisted businesses lost ₹10,905 crore in FY25, and that number could jump to ₹29,000 crore soon. Air India is especially weighing them down after its acquisition by the Tata Group.

Because of these financial challenges, Noel Tata isn't sure about moving forward with an IPO for Tata Sons.

The board may revisit leadership decisions (including possibly reappointing Chairman N Chandrasekaran) at a likely next meeting on June 12.

No big announcements came out of this session; Chandrasekaran kept things quiet when asked by reporters.