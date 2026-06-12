Tata Sons board meets June 12 to finalize accounts, dividend
Tata Sons is gearing up for its board meeting on June 12, 2026, to consider and approve annual accounts and the dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
Big decisions, like whether Chairman N Chandrasekaran stays on or if Tata Sons goes public, aren't on the table right now.
Plans to bring in new nominee directors from Tata Trusts are also paused, thanks to a Maharashtra Charity Commissioner order stopping Sir Ratan Tata Trust's board from meeting.
Tata Sons dividend ₹64,900 set
In FY25 (year ended March 2025), Tata Sons saw profits drop by 24% to ₹26,231.74 crore and revenue dip by about 12%. The decline was mostly because last year had a big one-time investment boost.
Still, shareholders are set for a hefty dividend: ₹64,900 per share for FY25 (financial year ended March 2025), almost double the previous financial year's payout (₹35,000 per share).
And while things are shifting internally, Tata Trusts (which owns two-thirds of the company) remains a major force behind big decisions at Tata Sons.