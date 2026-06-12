Tata Sons board meets June 12 to finalize accounts, dividend Business Jun 12, 2026

Tata Sons is gearing up for its board meeting on June 12, 2026, to consider and approve annual accounts and the dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Big decisions, like whether Chairman N Chandrasekaran stays on or if Tata Sons goes public, aren't on the table right now.

Plans to bring in new nominee directors from Tata Trusts are also paused, thanks to a Maharashtra Charity Commissioner order stopping Sir Ratan Tata Trust's board from meeting.