Tata Sons is holding a big board meeting on November 30, where it will talk about going public with an initial public offering, or IPO, and whether N Chandrasekaran should stay on as chairman.

The Bombay High Court has declined to restrain Tata Sons from proceeding with the meeting, but it said any decisions taken would remain subject to its final orders.

The IPO could help Tata Sons meet key financial rules by the Reserve Bank of India, but not everyone is on board: Noel Tata wants the group to consider other ways to restructure.