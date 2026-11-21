Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran to review Dholera semiconductor plant
Tata Electronics's semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera in Gujarat is about to get a serious checkup.
N Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons chairman, will lead the review as the company looks closely at profits and rules, especially after other Tata businesses like Air India reported heavy losses.
The goal? Make sure everything's on track before their board meets on November 26.
Noel Tata flagged group profitability concerns
This review wave started back in February when Noel Tata, who is also chairman of Tata Trusts, flagged concerns over the profitability outlook of Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.
Air India lost a massive ₹22,238 crore in FY26, while Tata Electronics actually did well, bringing in ₹1,31,082 crore and breaking even.
Now, the group wants to make sure the newer businesses are financially healthy and following regulations.
We'll know more after their next big meeting later this month.