Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran gets 5-year extension

Tata Trusts just gave N Chandrasekaran another five-year term as Chairman of Tata Sons, keeping him in the top seat until 2032—even though he'll be past the usual retirement age of 65. The decision was unanimous and signals a strong vote of confidence in his leadership.

₹30,000 crore allocations for renewable energy and strategic investments This move comes at a crucial time: Tata Group has announced two separate ₹30,000-crore allocations — one earmarked for renewable-energy projects, described as including green hydrogen, data centers and AI infrastructure, and another for strategic investments in areas such as Tata Digital, Air India and defense.

With Chandrasekaran at the helm since 2017, the group's market capitalisation has surged past $365 billion—so keeping him around means more stability for these ambitious plans.

His journey from intern to chairman Chandrasekaran started out as an intern at TCS back in 1987 and worked his way up to CEO before becoming Chairman after Cyrus Mistry's exit.

He's known for pushing the "One Tata" vision—leading major acquisitions like Air India and BigBasket, plus launching digital initiatives like the Tata Neu app.