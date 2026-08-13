Tata Sons chairman search excludes Noel Tata under 2022 rule
Business
The hunt for a new Tata Sons chairman is on, but Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts, is officially out.
Thanks to a 2022 rule update, no one can be chairman of both Tata Sons and the key Tata Trusts at the same time.
Tata Trusts majority influences chairman selection
Tata Trusts owns most of Tata Sons, so it has a big say in picking the next leader.
This amendment was brought in after years of debate, especially since Cyrus Mistry's exit in 2016-17, aiming to clear up conflicts between ownership and management.