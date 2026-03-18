Tata Sons delays decision on Chandra's 3rd term as chairman
Business
Tata Sons has hit the brakes on deciding whether N. Chandrasekaran will stay on for a third term as chairman, even though some trustees have backed a full third term.
The board put off the vote at a February meeting, revealing some friction between the board and the Trusts at the top of India's biggest business group.
Leadership limbo raises investor concerns
This delay isn't just about one job: it signals deeper debates over how Tata invests and grows.
Noel Tata, who leads Tata Trusts, questioned big recent investments and pointed to losses at Air India, pushing for more financial discipline.
With leadership in limbo, investors are watching closely to see what this means for everything from electric cars to tech services across around 30 operating companies.