Tata Sons faces December meeting uncertainty as Maharashtra reviews trusts
Business
Tata Sons, the main company behind the Tata Group, has some hurdles to clear before its big annual meeting in December.
The trusts that own most of Tata Sons, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, are under review by Maharashtra's charity commissioner.
Since these two control 66% of the company, any uncertainty with them could stall important votes at the annual meeting.
Darius Khambata departure complicates trust agreements
Darius Khambata is also slated to step down from both trusts early next month, making it tougher to reach agreements on key issues.
After a previous meeting got postponed due to low attendance, Tata Sons is working hard to sort out these governance issues and get everyone on board before December rolls around.