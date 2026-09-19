Tata Sons faces legal fight as Trusts challenge Chandrasekaran's reappointment

Tata Trusts, which owns about 66% of Tata Sons, has called the board's resolution "illegal" and a "legal nullity."

The trusts argue that the company's Articles of Association require a majority of their nominee directors to support the appointment or reappointment of a chairman.

However, Tata Sons has taken a different stance.

After the meeting, the company said Chandrasekaran was willing to reconsider his August decision not to seek another term and that his reappointment was approved by majority vote.