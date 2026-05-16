Tata Sons faces pressure to list under RBI ₹1L/cr rule
Tata Sons, the powerhouse behind big names like TCS, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel, is facing pressure to list its shares on the stock market.
Thanks to fresh RBI rules, Tata Sons, as a core investment company with assets over ₹1 lakh crore, may need to go public unless it gets a special exemption.
Right now, Tata Sons is hoping for that exemption while everyone waits for the RBI's decision.
SP Group backs listing, trusts split
The SP Group, which owns about 18% of Tata Sons, is all for going public so it can cash out its stake if needed.
But things aren't so simple: Tata Trusts (which hold most of the company) are split on the idea. Some trustees want to keep things private, while others say listing could help raise money for new ventures like semiconductors.
Ongoing governance inquiry into Tata Trusts are making it even harder for everyone to agree and move forward.