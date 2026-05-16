Tata Sons faces pressure to list under RBI ₹1L/cr rule

SP Group backs listing, trusts split

The SP Group, which owns about 18% of Tata Sons, is all for going public so it can cash out its stake if needed.

But things aren't so simple: Tata Trusts (which hold most of the company) are split on the idea. Some trustees want to keep things private, while others say listing could help raise money for new ventures like semiconductors.

Ongoing governance inquiry into Tata Trusts are making it even harder for everyone to agree and move forward.