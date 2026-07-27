Tata Sons FY26 profit jumps 22% to ₹31,961cr

Along with the profit jump, Tata Sons also witnessed a 9.1% increase in its revenue to ₹42,367 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹1,10,717 per share.

At the group level, revenue increased by 7.8% to ₹16.24 lakh crore while profit soared by an impressive 52% to ₹1.71 lakh crore during this fiscal year (FY26).