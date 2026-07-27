Tata Sons FY26 profit jumps 22% to ₹31,961cr
What's the story
Tata Sons has reported a 22% surge in its annual profit for the fiscal year ending March 2026. The holding company posted a standalone net profit of ₹31,961 crore for the period under review, up from ₹26,232 crore in the previous fiscal. The growth was primarily driven by investment gains and improved earnings from its portfolio companies.
Financial performance
Revenue up by 9%
Along with the profit jump, Tata Sons also witnessed a 9.1% increase in its revenue to ₹42,367 crore.
The board has recommended a dividend of ₹1,10,717 per share.
At the group level, revenue increased by 7.8% to ₹16.24 lakh crore while profit soared by an impressive 52% to ₹1.71 lakh crore during this fiscal year (FY26).
Strategic investments
Group's revenue, profits since FY20
Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted that the group's revenue is 2.1 times and profits are 5.4 times their FY20 levels. He attributed this growth to sustained turnaround efforts across the institution.
He also defended continued investments in loss-making businesses like Air India and Tata Digital as long-term strategic bets despite their financial struggles during this period.
Losses reported
Air India biggest drag on group
Air India continued to be the biggest drag on the group, posting a net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26.
Tata Digital also widened its loss to ₹4,974 crore from ₹4,610 crore last year.
Chandrasekaran explained that Tata Digital's losses were due to rapid shifts in the Indian e-commerce market, while Air India faced external factors including airspace closures, fuel price increases, foreign exchange fluctuations, and the AI-171 crash.
Strategic shifts
Transformation of Air India a long-term journey: Chandrasekaran
Chandrasekaran said, "Tata Digital's ambitions are great and are beginning to show progress." He revealed that the business has scaled to GMV of ₹46,515 crore within four years.
On Air India, he said its transformation must be seen as a 5- to 10-year journey due to fleet renewal, supply-chain disruptions, and overhauling legacy systems and culture.
Business strategy
Tata Neu to focus more on financial services, loyalty programs
Chandrasekaran said Tata Neu would now focus more sharply on financial services and loyalty programs.
He also revealed plans to increase monthly payments users 10-fold while expanding lending and insurance offerings.
These strategic shifts are part of the company's efforts to improve its financial performance amid challenges in India's e-commerce market.