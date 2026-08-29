Tata Sons given 3 month AGM extension after SRTT restrictions
Tata Sons just got a three-month extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM), originally set for August 18, 2026.
The meeting was pushed back because the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) could not participate: restrictions were placed on it by Maharashtra authorities as part of an ongoing investigation into how its board is set up.
Delay stalls N Chandrasekaran directorship confirmation
This is the first time ever that a Tata Sons AGM has been postponed due to quorum issues.
The delay puts big decisions on hold, like whether Chairman N Chandrasekaran will stay on, since his directorship cannot be confirmed without the meeting.
Legal experts say this extension helps protect minority shareholders' interests while things get sorted out.
If the restrictions are lifted soon, the AGM could still happen before the new deadline.