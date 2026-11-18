Tata Sons meeting Air India in Gurugram amid ₹22,000cr losses
Tata Sons's top leaders are meeting Air India's team this Thursday in Gurugram, hoping to sort out a major cash crunch.
Air India has racked up losses of over ₹22,000 crore in FY26, thanks to rising fuel prices and airspace closures.
The meeting will also introduce the airline's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, who will share the airline's plans for cost optimization and revenue growth.
Air India board to consider funding
This sit-down comes just before another key board meeting next week, where Air India's updated business plan and a big funding proposal are set for approval.
Tata Sons already greenlit ₹1,000 crore in extra funds earlier this month, part of a larger ₹15,000 crore support package planned over five years.
Alongside fixing Air India's finances, Tata's leadership is also looking at their other tech ventures to keep the group moving forward.