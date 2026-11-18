Tata Sons's top leaders are meeting Air India's team this Thursday in Gurugram, hoping to sort out a major cash crunch.

Air India has racked up losses of over ₹22,000 crore in FY26, thanks to rising fuel prices and airspace closures.

The meeting will also introduce the airline's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, who will share the airline's plans for cost optimization and revenue growth.