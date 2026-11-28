The trusts have challenged the decision of Tata Sons's board to reappoint N Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term.

They argue that the decision was invalid as it did not receive the required affirmative vote under Article 121 of Tata Sons's Articles of Association.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust jointly exercise certain rights on behalf of these trusts, including appointing two directors under Article 104B.