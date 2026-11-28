Tata Sons moves SC amid legal challenge to chairman's reappointment
What's the story
Tata Sons has filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. The move comes after a recent ruling that saw the trusts seeking relief against N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons. The voting process for this decision was disputed, prompting further legal action from the trusts.
Legal challenge
Trusts challenge board's decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran
The trusts have challenged the decision of Tata Sons's board to reappoint N Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term.
They argue that the decision was invalid as it did not receive the required affirmative vote under Article 121 of Tata Sons's Articles of Association.
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust jointly exercise certain rights on behalf of these trusts, including appointing two directors under Article 104B.
Judicial clarification
Legal proceedings continue as hearing adjourned until January
Justice Abhay Ahuja of the Bombay High Court refused to grant any relief to the Tata Trusts.
However, he clarified that the outcome of Tata Sons's upcoming board meeting on November 30 will be subject to a final court order.
The hearing on the trusts' plea has been adjourned until January 21, highlighting ongoing legal proceedings in this matter.
Legal protection
Understanding the significance of caveats in legal proceedings
A caveat is a legal provision under Section 148A of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) that prevents a court from granting ex parte interim relief without hearing the party likely to be affected.
Nishith Dhruva, managing partner at MDP Legal, explained that if SDTT and RD Tata Trust (RDTT) seek relief against Tata Sons or other respondents in the main case, the caveat ensures they get an opportunity to be heard before any order is passed.
Internal conflict
Majority vote approves legal action by trusts
Before approaching the court, the trusts passed resolutions approving legal action by majority vote.
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, his son Neville Tata, and Bhaskar Bhat voted in favor of this move, while Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan opposed it.
The disagreement stems from a dispute between Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan over Chandrasekaran's appointment under Article 104B.
Company position
Disagreement between parties intensifies amid ongoing legal battle
Tata Sons maintains that the resolution was passed validly.
However, the trusts argue that Article 121 requires an affirmative vote from a majority of directors appointed under Article 104B who are present at the meeting.
They further contend that a chairman's casting vote cannot replace this requirement.
Both trusts are among seven trusts constituting Tata Trusts under Tata Sons' Articles of Association.
Legal request
SDTT seeks injunction against chairman's casting vote
In separate circulars, the trusts have sought the court's intervention to restrain Tata Sons from acting on the reappointment decision.
They also want to prevent the company from treating any board resolution that doesn't receive the required affirmative vote as passed.
The SDTT has sought an injunction against any chairman exercising a casting vote in case of disagreement between two trust-appointed directors at a board meeting.