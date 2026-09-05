Tata Sons narrows successor shortlist as N. Chandrasekaran's term ends

Tata Sons is getting ready for a big leadership change as N. Chandrasekaran's term ends in February 2027.

Tata Sons has narrowed its search to three prominent corporate leaders: Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran, Tata Sons Executive Director and Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan.

The final call will come after talks with Noel Tata and the board.