Tata Sons narrows successor shortlist as N. Chandrasekaran's term ends
Business
Tata Sons is getting ready for a big leadership change as N. Chandrasekaran's term ends in February 2027.
Tata Sons has narrowed its search to three prominent corporate leaders: Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran, Tata Sons Executive Director and Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan.
The final call will come after talks with Noel Tata and the board.
New chief to shape Tata Group
Whoever gets the job will help shape Tata Group's next decade: think steering Air India's growth, driving new tech like semiconductors and digital ventures, and tackling challenges like capital allocation or possibly taking Tata Sons public.
All eyes are on who'll lead one of India's most iconic companies through its next big chapter.