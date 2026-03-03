Tata Sons pauses chairman reappointment for 3rd term
Tata Sons has decided to pause the reappointment of its Executive Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, for a third term after February 2027.
The move came during a board meeting on February 24, 2026, and will be reviewed again in June.
Interestingly, it was Chandrasekaran himself who asked for the delay, hoping to ease tensions between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts as the board works through some disagreements.
Tatas have big projects underway, so leadership stability is crucial
Even though Tata Trusts had already approved it in principle, not everyone was on board—Noel Tata only agreed if certain conditions were met around losses and spending.
With group-level, capital-intensive projects underway, including semiconductors, battery ventures, Air India, BigBasket and TCS's AI roadmap, there's growing worry about leadership stability at one of India's biggest business groups.
A united decision from the board is key to keeping things steady as Tata navigates major new ventures.