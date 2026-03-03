Tata Sons pauses chairman reappointment for 3rd term Business Mar 03, 2026

Tata Sons has decided to pause the reappointment of its Executive Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, for a third term after February 2027.

The move came during a board meeting on February 24, 2026, and will be reviewed again in June.

Interestingly, it was Chandrasekaran himself who asked for the delay, hoping to ease tensions between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts as the board works through some disagreements.